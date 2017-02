WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD – Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) must join forces against Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) in order to save Elena’s casket. Meanwhile, Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric (Matt Davis) deal with their daughters’ burgeoning magical powers. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Shukree Hassan Tilghman (#814). Original airdate: Friday, February 24, 2017 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...