Band in Seattle – Eps 313 Spider Ferns / Mindie Lind

SPIDER FERNS AND MINDIE LIND

This week’s Band in Seattle features two artists that are masters of inspiring feelings, but in two completely different ways. We start with the Spider Ferns, whose mystical synth rock invokes both ethereal and haunting qualities, and it’s truly original. Next, Mindie Lind’s smooth and sultry vocals paired with clever and earnest lyrics make for a combination that might even make you cry

Saturday, February 25, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/