Riverdale – “Chapter Six: Faster, Pussycats! Kill! Kill!”

ROMANCES AND RIVALRIES — With Riverdale High’s annual variety show around the corner, Valerie’s (guest star Hayley Law) efforts to help Archie (KJ Apa) prepare for his big performance lead to some major fallout between her and Josie (Ashleigh Murray). Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into Jason’s death brings them to a home for troubled youth and face-to-face with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye). Just as her relationship with her mother was on the upswing, an unexpected betrayal sends Veronica (Camila Mendes) spiraling, while Josie deals with her own pressures at home after her overbearing father returns for her performance at the variety show. Finally, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) first day at Andrew’s Construction finds her and Fred (Luke Perry) growing closer. Madchen Amick also stars. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Nicholas Zwart (#106). Original airdate: Thursday, March 2, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...