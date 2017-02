PIG SNOUT

This week on Band in Seattle, meet Pig Snout, a trio made up of Justin Tamminga or “Dad”, and his kids Lucien and Dahlia. Pig Snout makes you want to headbang, but headbang with a big fat grin on your face because they’re so darn cute. Their story proves that you don’t need to dumb down music for it to resonate with kids, and that’s just awesome.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 @ 11pm

