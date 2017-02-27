Reign – “Playing with Fire”

February 27, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Reign

MARY MUST DECIDE IF SHE CAN TRUST LORD DARNLEY —When Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) surprises Mary (Adelaide Kane) with a visit in Scotland,  Mary sees a glimmer of a union that could be more than just political.  Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) fights to gain allies in her favor and  Catherine (Megan Follows) must work to get Claude (Rose Williams) back on track by finding her a new husband.   Spencer MacPherson, Ben Geurens, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad, Celina Sinden and Craig Parker star.  Fred Gerber directed the episode written by John J. Sakmar and Kenny Lenhart (#404).  Original airdate: Friday, March 3, 2017 @ 9pm

