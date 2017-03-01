DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Land of the Lost”

March 1, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw

A DIVIDED MIND — After capturing Rip (Arthur Darvill), he forces the Waverider to crash, leaving the Legends stuck seventy million years in the past.  Ray (Brandon Routh) leads Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) to recover a vital piece of the ship.  In an effort to get the “good” Rip back, Rory (Dominic Purcell) suggests they enter Rip’s mind, but what Sara (Caity Lotz) and Jax (Franz Drameh) discover in his subconscious is not pleasant and they must fight evil versions of themselves.  Meanwhile, Nate and Amaya continue to get closer, but it could cause serious ramifications.  Victor Garber also stars.  Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnaachitt (#213).  Original airdate: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 @ 9pm

More from DC's Legends Of Tomorrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live