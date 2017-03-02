The Pulse of Seattle! 3/3-3/5

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

EMERALD CITY COMICON Thursday, the 2nd through Sunday, the 5th at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle! Come visit the CW11 booth in the lobby!

BRAZILIAN CARNAVAL Saturday, the 4th @ 8PM at the Crocodile in Seattle!

PENN COVE MUSSELFEST Saturday, the 4th through Sunday, the 5th in Coupville!

Have a great weekend!

