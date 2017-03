MASZER

This week on Band in Seattle, we meet Maszer – an amalgam of David “Stitcx” Rapaport’s guitar wizardry, Katie Blackstock’s haunting and sultry vocals, and Joe Braley’s ferocious drumming. It’s like they took all the deep thoughts you have at 4 am at Burning Man and made it into psychedelic rock and roll in the middle of the Mediterranean desert.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 @ 11pm

