The Originals – “Gather Up the Killers”

March 13, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Originals

SEASON 4 PREMIERE!

FIVE YEARS LATER — On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) defeat, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source.  Meanwhile, as Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision.   Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel also star.  Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Michael Russo and Michael Narducci (#401).  Original airdate: Friday, March 17, 2017 @ 8pm

More from The Originals
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live