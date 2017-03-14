Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Fifty-Eight”

March 14, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

INSECURE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) feels guilty that she isn’t around for Mateo as much as she would like, so she decides to run for Room Mom against none other than perfect mom, Petra (Yael Grobglas).  With the help of Jane and Xo (Andrea Navedo), Alba (Ivonne Coll) tries to impress her crush, but it doesn’t go as smoothly as planned.  Rafael (Justin Baldoni) tries to be there for both Jane and Petra.   Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tries to slyly get information from Mateo about Xo and Bruce’s (guest star Ricardo Chavira) relationship.  Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Merigan Mulhern (#314).  Original airdate: Monday, March 20, 2017 @ 9pm

