“Saban’s Power Rangers” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “SABAN’S POWER RANGERS” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWpower and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: KSTWpower

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kIe6UZHSXw

Release Date: March 24th in Seattle & Portland