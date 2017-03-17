“The Zookeeper’s Wife” Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/TZWKSTW and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE

The real-life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II. In 1939 Poland, Antonina Żabińska (portrayed by two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh of “The Broken Circle Breakdown”), have the Warsaw Zoo flourishing under his stewardship and her care. When their country is invaded by the Nazis, Jan and Antonina are stunned – and forced to report to the Reich’s newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck (Daniel Brühl of “Captain America: Civil War”). To fight back on their own terms, Antonina and Jan covertly begin working with the Resistance – and put into action plans to save lives out of what has become the Warsaw Ghetto, with Antonina putting herself and even her children at great risk.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJNFeHHGGN4

Release Date: Friday, March 31st, 2017