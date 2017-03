SUNDRIES

On this week’s Band in Seattle Sundries will rock your world. A band like Sundries needs to be on black vinyl, with all the static and scratches to match the raw and dirty sound this band brings to the table. With Sadie’s poetic and painful lyrics, Travis’ intricate guitar riffs, Ben’s sensual bass lines, and Leah’s killer drums, Sundries has a sound all their own, and it’s a darn good one.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 @ 11pm

