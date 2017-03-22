The Pulse of Seattle! 3/24-3/26

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

TASTE WASHINGTON Thursday, the 23rd through Sunday the 26th @ the Century Link Event Center in Seattle

Celebrate the festival’s 20th Anniversary in Seattle. Bringing together nearly 300 wineries, over 70 restaurants and top national chefs, Taste Washington is a wine- and food-lover’s dream.

TACOMA MUD RUN on Saturday, the 25th @ 10 & 11:30am at Swan Creek Park in Tacoma

Combine mud, trail running, obstacles and adventure and you have the perfect recipe for fun at Swan Creek Park! This event will turn your morning of trail running into a dirty, dusty, sloppy good time. The course is designed for dirt-tromping, mud-loving children and adults as well as fastidious folks who plan to puddle-jump and keep their feet dry.

CASK BEER BEST Saturday, the 11th through Sunday, the 12th at Seattle Center!

Washington Cask Beer Festival is one of the largest and longest-running events of its kind! This truly special event features only beers that are conditioned naturally, without artificially introducing CO2 into the cask. Beers are poured by gravity or via a beer engine and served at cellar temp to let the flavor nuances shine. It’s fresh, unfiltered, and simply one of the best ways to enjoy craft beer. Held each year in the heart of Seattle, this is a can’t miss event for beer lovers everywhere!

