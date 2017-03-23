Arrow – “Disbanded”

March 23, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: arrow, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

OLIVER CALLS ON THE BRATVA FOR HELP — Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are shocked by Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) decision to call on the Bratva to help take down Prometheus (Josh Segurra).  Concerned the Bratva may overstep, Diggle has a hard conversation with Oliver about what happens if things go south.  Meanwhile, Felicity learns something shocking at Helix.  J.J. Makaro directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#518).  Original airdate: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Arrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live