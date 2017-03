FAUNA SHADE

This week’s episode of Band in Seattle takes us up to Everett to hang out with Fauna Shade. With swampy garage rock and dirty vibrato, Fauna Shade has made a space all their own within the local music scene. These three lays down tracks that will forage their way into your brain and refuse to get out.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/