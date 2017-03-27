Reign – “Hanging Swords”

March 27, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Reign

MARY LEARNS OF ELIZABETH’S ATTEMPT TO STOP HER MARRIAGE — When Darnley (Will Kemp) gets a surprise visitor, his marriage to Mary (Adelaide Kane) hangs in the balance.  Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) learns her attempt to stop Mary backfired.  Meanwhile, Catherine (Megan Follows) and Narcisse (Craig Parker) find King Charles (Spencer MacPherson) and must convince him to return to the castle.  Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad and Celina Sinden star.  Lee Rose directed the episode written by Chris Atwood and Kamran Pasha (#407).  Original airdate: Friday, March 31, 2017 @ 9pm

