The Originals – “Haunter of Ruins”

FATHERS & DAUGHTERS — After five long years apart, Klaus attempts to reconnect with his daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana). Even as father and daughter bond, the rest of the family is still in turmoil. Elijah (Daniel Gillies) mediates a conflict between Hayley and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to determine the best way to protect the family. Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) tells Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) terrible secrets about his ex -wife, Eva Sinclair, even as they begin their search for a mysterious witch who plans to sacrifice a group of innocent children – including Hope Mikaelson. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Carina Adly Mackenzie and Declan de Barra (#403). Original airdate: Friday, March 31, 2017 @ 8pm

