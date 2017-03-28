The Pulse of Seattle! 3/31-4/2

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

VEG FEST on Saturday, April 1st through Sunday, April 2nd, 10 am – 6 pm @ Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall (located on Mercer St & 3rd Ave N). Tickets $9, free for children under 12

Vegetarian foods, based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds, come in all shapes and sizes these days and Vegfest has over 500 different kinds of foods to try. With the plant-based food market growing rapidly, this year’s Vegfest includes many new food products to sample!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL starts on Saturday, April 1st in Skagit Valley, WA!

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is one of the destination events for the Pacific Northwest, held from April 1-30, celebrating millions of tulips bursting into bloom. As with all things governed by Mother Nature, the tulips bloom according to their own schedule sometime during the festival. The tulips allow us to share our corner of the world and showcase Skagit Valley agriculture.

