DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Aruba”

March 29, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw, season finale

SEASON 2 FINALE!!

SEASON FINALE — As the Legends are about to take off for their next destination, a massive timequake rocks the ship.  In order to try and fix what has happened, they are forced to break the one cardinal rule of time travel.  But if they are able to destroy the spear, they will face the ultimate consequence.  Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.  Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marc Guggenheim (#217).  Original airdate: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 @ 8pm

More from DC's Legends Of Tomorrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live