iZombie – “Heaven Just Got a Little Bit Smoother”

March 29, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR SEASON 3 — Liv (Rose McIver) has discovered there are more zombies living in Seattle than she previously believed. In fact, there’s a private military contractor employing a small zombie army, and that army is preparing for the day humans learn of their existence. Major (Robert Buckley) was exonerated for the crimes of the Chaos Killer, but is still considered a pariah. He manages to land a job with the one and only place that will hire him. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is accused of lying. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star. Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#301).  Original airdate: Tuesday, March 4, 2017 @ 9pm

