Riverdale – “Chapter Nine: La Grande Illusion”

ULTERIOR MOTIVES — Archie (KJ Apa) reluctantly agrees to escort Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to her family’s official start of maple syrup tapping because he gets an offer that could help his future. Archie starts to become skeptical of the real reason the Blossoms are so eager to help him, however he gets some helpful information for Betty (Lili Reinhart) about her sister. Veronica (Camila Mendes) is trying to be nice and unbeknownst to her, befriends a classmate that her father’s illegal doings has hurt. Hermione (Marisol Nichols) is conflicted about telling Fred (Luke Perry) the truth. Meanwhile, Alice (Madchen Amick) is ready to get revenge on the Blossoms once and for all with the help of her two daughters. Cole Sprouse also stars. Lee Rose directed the episode written by James DeWille (#109). Original airdate: Thursday, April 6, 2017 @ 9pm

