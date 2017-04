HIBOU

This week on Band in Seattle, discover the sunny sounds of Hibou. Fronted by Peter Michel, Hibou makes sun-soaked beach wave fit for a climate much warmer than ours. It’s rock music through rose-colored glasses. Some songs ring of 80s synthesizer, some of tried and true current indie rock, but it all somehow fits together into a soundtrack to a film that’s just about to hit it big.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 @ 11pm

