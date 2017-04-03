Reign – “Unchartered Waters”

April 3, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Reign

MARY’S COMMITMENT TO HER UPCOMING MARRIAGE WILL BE TESTED — As Mary’s (Adelaide Kane) upcoming wedding looms, a terrible tragedy pushes Mary and Darnley (Will Kemp) apart, forcing Mary to enlist in Catherine’s (Megan Follows) help.  Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) encounters a traitor to Spain, who petitions her to support an expedition to the New World.  Craig Parker, Spencer MacPherson, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad and Celina Sinden also star.  Fred Gerber directed the episode written by Ben Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt (#408).  Original airdate: Friday, April 7, 2017 @ 9pm

More from Reign
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live