Win Movie Passes to “Graduation”

Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to GRADUATION!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 @ 7:30PM

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Enter the information in the link above for your chance to win an admit-two early entry pass to an advanced screening on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm in Seattle. Please do not enter if you know you cannot attend a screening at this time. Winners will be notified via email by end of day Tuesday, April 18th. The email will contain your check in instructions. Not everyone will win.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 4/17 at 10:00am via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. IFC Films, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

GRADUATION

ROMEO ALDEA (49), a physician living in a small mountain town in Transylvania, has raised his daughter Eliza with the idea that once she turns 18, she will leave to study and live abroad. His plan is close to succeeding – Eliza has got a scholarship to study psychology in UK. She just has to pass her final exams – a formality for such a good student. On the day prior to her first written exam, an incident jeopardizes Eliza’s departure. Now Romeo has to make a decision. There are ways of solving the problem, but none of them using the principles he, as a father, has taught his daughter.

Movie Website: http://www.ifcfilms.com/films/graduation

End of promotion: Monday, April 17th