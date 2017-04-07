“The Promise” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE PROMISE” go to http://www.gofobo.com/TPCW18 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

THE PROMISE

Synopsis: Empires fall, love survives. When Michael (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant medical student, meets Ana (Charlotte Le Bon), their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between Michael and Ana’s boyfriend Chris (Christian Bale), a famous American photojournalist dedicated to exposing political truth. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, their conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves. The Promise is directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Terry George.

Movie Release Date: Friday, April 21st, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnwgMYeaqr4