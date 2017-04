BREAD AND BUTTER / ACAPULCO LIPS

For the Killroom Records doubleheader, we start with Bread & Butter, the sunny, funny retro rock-and-rollers with songs as infectious as frontman Shane Herrell’s big cheesy grin. Then we take you to a punk rock beach party with Acapulco Lips. We dare you not to dance.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 @ 11pm

