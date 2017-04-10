The Originals – “I Hear You Knocking”

April 10, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: kstw, The Originals, cwtv, cw11 seattle

DARK MAGIC – After being marked by The Hollow’s dark magic, both Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) experience the symptoms of a malevolent haunting, forcing the two adversaries on a violent collision course.  Meanwhile, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) head out to speak with Mary (guest star Debra Mooney) after Hayley uncovers a mysterious link between the dark magic and her former wolf pack.  Finally, as an exhausted Freya (Riley Voelkel) risks her own life to cure Klaus’ infection, a guilt-ridden Keelin (guest star Christina Moses) must decide whether to honor her Hippocratic oath and help Freya – or flee the Mikaelson’s forever.  Chris Grismer directed the episode written by Kyle Arrington (#405).  Original airdate: Friday, April 14, 2017 @ 8pm

