iZombie – “Eat, Pray, Liv”

April 12, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

NAMASTE — To help Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) solve the murder of a lifestyle guru, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes his brain and takes on his zen approach to life. Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) old boss, Katty Kupps (guest star Christina Cox, “Arrow”), is getting closer to discovering the truth while also getting closer to Ravi. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) continue their budding friendship, much to Ravi’s (Rahul Kohli) dismay. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is struggling a bit at his new job. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Graham Norris (#303).  Original airdate: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 @ 9pm

