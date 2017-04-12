The Pulse of Seattle! 4/14-4/18

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

SAKURA-CON on Friday, April 14th through Sunday, April 16th @ the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle

Presented by the Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association, Sakura-Con is the oldest and most well attended anime convention in the Pacific Northwest. Anime theaters, gaming, cosplay, cultural panels, dances, concerts, art contests, AMV’s, industry guests, over 100,000 square feet of exhibits hall, guests of honor, and more!

8TH ANNUAL AHA MELE HAWAIIAN FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 15th in Puyallup, WA!

For the 8th year in a row, MAWHCC will be hosting the Aha Mele Hawaiian Festival at Chief Leschi Schools. This event will feature an opening by their Washington native hosts, the Puyallup Tribe, Hawaiian and other Polynesian dance, food and vendors. If you miss Hawai`i and Hawaiian culture, you’ll want to attend this event. Entry is on a suggested donation basis and will go towards the MAWHCC college scholarship fund and Club activities.

DUNGENESS CRAB FEED RACES AND DERBY on Saturday, April 15th through Sunday, April 16th in Westport, WA!

Westport Derby booth is open from 8am-5pm on Saturday and 8am-12pm on Sunday. Purchase your derby ticket, and get fishing! We will place 10 Dungeness crab in the boat basin for this event- money crab range from $500 to $25 and are clearly marked. Must have a derby ticket to win. Tickets will also be drawn throughout the day for various prizes and giveaway! CRAB FEED!- Fabulous seafood dinner 11am-5pm. Crab and crab Louie’s, Shrimp and Shrimp Cocktails , Hotdogs, salads, beans, garlic bread, beer, and MORE!

Have a great weekend!

