“H1Z1: Fight for the Crown”

April 14, 2017 8:30 AM
WHO WILL WIN? – The one-hour broadcast finale of “H1Z1: Fight for the Crown” will focus on the very first team esports tournament for the game H1Z1: King of the Kill. Seventy-five players, comprised of 15 teams of five players, will compete before a live audience for their share of $300,000. With all 75 players entering the game at once, communication and developing an early solid strategy will be key for teams if they want to win this high-stakes, action-packed death match because each player will only have one life to prove their team is capable of being crowned champions.  Original airdate: Thursday, April 20, 2017 @ 9pm

