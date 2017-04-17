Masters of Illusion Tickets – LIVE at Washington State Fair!

April 17, 2017

Believe the impossible, when Masters of Illusion brings magic to The Washington State Fair Sept. 13

Pre-Sale tickets on sale April 19, general public April 22 – Grandstand seats FREE!

Puyallup, WA –April 17, 2017 – Masters of Illusion, the largest magical touring show in the world and hit television series, is bringing fun-filled entertainment to the Washington State Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 13. Nothing beats the experience of seeing a magic show in person. The show is the time-honored art of the master illusionist combined with the speed and modern design of the 21st century! Guests will be thrilled with grand illusions, levitation, appearance and vanishes, escapes, comedic magic, dancers and much more, all in one mesmerizing show!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Visit www.thefair.com and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35/$25/Free with Fair gate admission. Reserved Infield seating includes Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on the Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/mastersofillusion or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office at 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $2 per ticket service fee.

The concert is part of the 2017 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Tickets will also go on sale for other artists in the coming months. Visit www.thefair.com to see the updated lineup, or sign up online to receive announcements of pre-sale opportunities BEFORE concert tickets go on sale to the public. The concerts to date are:

The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes over one million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 20-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more information about the Sept. 1-24, 2017 Washington State Fair (closed Tuesdays and Sept. 6), visit www.thefair.com.