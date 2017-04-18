Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Sixty”

GETTING BACK OUT THERE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is finally a published author but she’s reluctant to talk about her past to help sell her book. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is intimidated by his new younger male co-star and begins to wonder if the newbie is trying to sabotage him. Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) and her girlfriend Eileen (guest star Elisabeth Rohm) are back in town to visit Rafael (Justin Baldoni), but Rafael isn’t taking any chances when it comes to safety. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) must convince Anezka (Yael Grobglas) to come back to Miami to answer some questions the police have for her. Ivonne Coll and Andrea Navedo also star. Micah Schraft directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Micah Schraft (#316). Original airdate: Monday, April 24, 2017 @ 9pm

