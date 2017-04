Finale season is almost here! Be sure to mark your calendars for these important dates!

SUPERGIRL

Monday, May 22nd @ 8pm

JANE THE VIRGIN

Monday, May 22nd @ 9pm

THE FLASH

Tuesday, May 23rd @ 8pm

IZOMBIE

Tuesday, June 27th @ 9pm

ARROW

Wednesday, May 24th @ 8pm

THE 100

Wednesday, May 24th @ 9pm

SUPERNATURAL

Thursday, May 18th @ 8pm

RIVERDALE

Thursday, May 18th @ 9pm

THE ORIGINALS

Friday, June 23rd @ 8pm

REIGN — series finale!!!

Friday, June 16th @ 9pm