iZombie – “Wag the Tongue Slowly”

April 19, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

GOSSIP GIRL — Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) patience is tested when Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brain of a murder victim who had the reputation of being the ultimate office gossip. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) continue to grow closer as they wait to see if Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is able to reverse the effects of the cure. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is one step away from fulfilling a promise. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Kit Boss (#304).  Original airdate: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 @ 9pm

More from iZombie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live