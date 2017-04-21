Riverdale – “Chapter Eleven: To Riverdale and Back Again”

April 21, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: kstw, cwtv, cw11 seattle, Riverdale

SUSPICIONS CONTINUE TO GROW — Betty (Lili Reinhart) is slammed overseeing Homecoming and Reunion weekend, but Alice (Madchen Amick) wants her to help with the Jason Blossom investigation.  Alice turns to Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help, but when Betty discovers they are working with her mom, she is not happy.  After seeing his father FP (guest star Skeet Ulrich) start to clean up his act, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wonders if it’s the right time to give him another chance.  Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) have both decided to go to Homecoming in Jason’s honor, until a revelation waylays their plans.  Meanwhile, Fred (Luke Perry) and Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) attend the Homecoming dance, leaving Fred to possibly reconsider the divorce.  Ashleigh Murray and Marisol Nichols also star.  Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#111).  Original airdate: Thursday, April 27, 2017 @ 9pm

