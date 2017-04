CHRISTA SAYS YAY / KANDY APPLE REDD

Carrying on the tradition of their grandfather George Clinton, Kandy Apple Redd bring you back to the days of Motown but with a new school urban pop flavor. They’re proof that funk runs in the family. Then meet Christa Says Yay, whose moody grooves maintains accessibility while sounding unlike anything else you can hear on the radio these days.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/