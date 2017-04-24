Reign – “A Better Man”

April 24, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Reign

MARY PLOTS TO TAKE OVER ELIZABETH’S THRONE — As Mary (Adelaide Kane) strategizes ways to take over the English throne, Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) struggles to find an appropriate suitor to marry.  Meanwhile, James (Dan Jeannotte) gets caught up in a scheme orchestrated by John Knox (Jonathan Goad) and has to deal with the tragic aftermath.  Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson star.   Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (#410).  Original airdate: Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 9pm

