The Originals – “Bag of Cobras”

UNMASKING A NEW THREAT — When it’s discovered that The Hollow has employed a mysterious servant to do its bidding, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) host an elaborate party in order to lure the new threat out and uncover its identity. Feeling a sense of responsibility for The Hollow’s resurgence, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) uses his magic to help the Mikaelsons root out this latest threat. Meanwhile, after uncovering information about who may have been behind her parents’ death, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) turns to Freya (Riley Voelkel) to help unlock her memories from that fateful day. Charles Michael Davis also stars. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Michael Russo & Michelle Paradise (#406). Original airdate: Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 8pm

