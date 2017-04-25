Supergirl – “Alex”

April 25, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

ALEX IS KIDNAPPED – Alex (Chyler Leigh) is kidnapped and the kidnapper threatens to kill her unless Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) releases a notorious criminal from prison.  Supergirl and Maggie (Floriana Lima) have always had different approaches to apprehending criminals but this time they must work together to save Alex.  Meanwhile, Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) has an interesting proposal for Lena (Katie McGrath).  Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Greg Baldwin (#219).  Original airdate: Monday, May 1, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Supergirl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live