FIFTY SHADES OF LIV — When Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brains of a dominatrix, her bossy and controlling personality makes everyone a little uncomfortable, especially Clive (Malcolm Goodwin). Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) have a heart-to-heart. Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Sara Saedi (#305). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...