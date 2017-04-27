The Pulse of Seattle! 4/28-4/30

April 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Apple Blossom Festival, Bacon & Beer Classic, cw11 seattle, Helen Martin, kstw, safeco field, Seattle, The Pulse of Seattle, Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, wenatchee

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

APPLE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL begins in Wenatchee, Washington this  Friday, April 28th through Sunday, May 7th!

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is a festival held annually in Wenatchee, Washington from the last weekend in April to the first weekend in May. The festival, first held in 1920, has grown from a one-day event to an eleven-day affair including a carnival, golf tournament, food fair, multiple parades, an arts and crafts fair, entertainment on a stage in Memorial Park, and other amusement

BACON & BEER CLASSIC on Saturday, April 29th @ Safeco Field in Seattle! Tickets sold here

Try bacon-infused dishes from the best local chefs and restaurants, sip craft beer and cider samples from local and regional breweries, explore Safeco Field on a non-game day, play giant jenga, make pretzel necklaces, strike a pose at the photo booth, brand yourself with bacon and beer-inspired tattoos and more!

Have a great weekend!

pulse dynlead rev The Pulse of Seattle! 4/28 4/30

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!

More from The Pulse of Seattle!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live