Riverdale – “Chapter Twelve: Anatomy of a Murder”

April 28, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Riverdale

THINGS ARE NOT ALWAYS AS THEY SEEM – Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are shocked to learn of the arrest but know they need to come clean to their parents about what they uncovered.  Still hurt by the betrayal of his friends and torn over who to trust, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) reluctantly joins them in a quest for truth.  Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) confronts her mom about why she treats her so much worse than she ever did with Jason.   Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, Marisol Nichols also star.  Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#112).  Original airdate: Thursday, May 4, 2017 @ 9pm

