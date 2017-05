THE MALADY OF SEVENDIALS

When you take the themes of Edgar Allen Poe, fuzzy guitars, and add in some reverb and soft ethereal vocals – you’ve got the Malady of Sevendials. Just to show you how clever these kids are – they heard one of their favorite bands playing a guitar with a bow, so they thought they’d try it too.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/