Material Terms: 2 Broke Girls “You Go, Girl!” Watch and Win Text Promotion!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Winner and companion traveler must both be Washington State residents, 18 years or older. Contest runs May 1, 2017 – 11:59PM May 5, 2017. Text the secret text code to 84816 or fill out an entry form at cwseattle.com to enter. Text entries may receive a confirmation text message. Standard text messaging rates apply to each text message sent or received as provided by your wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details.) Message and data rates may apply. Winner will be randomly selected on 5/8/16. Employees of The CW, CBS Corporation, their agencies, affiliates and immediate family members are not eligible. Official rules available at cwseattle.com.

