Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Sixty-Two”

May 2, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

TOUGH QUESTIONS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) has to learn how to handle her new love life, especially when the guy she is dating introduces her to his grandmother.  Petra (Yael Grobglas) learns some interesting information about Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner).  Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) are eager to share their news with Jane, but want to try to take her feelings into consideration.  Meanwhile, when Mateo starts asking questions, Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are forced to sit down with him and explain how their family came to be.  Ivonne Coll also stars.  Fernando Sariñana directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin & David S. Rosenthal (#318).  Original airdate: Monday, May 8, 2017 @ 9pm

More from Jane The Virgin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live