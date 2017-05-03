The Pulse of Seattle! 5/4-5/7

May 3, 2017 8:55 AM
It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

BOATING SEASON OPENING DAY on Saturday, May 6th in the Montlake cut!

Opening Day, the official opening of Seattle’s boating season sponsored by the Seattle Yacht Club, includes a celebration of many kinds of water activities. Festivities will include a morning of crew races, sailboat race, and of course, the Grand Opening  Day Boat Parade on Saturday.

2017 CINCO DE MAYO CARNIVAL on Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th @ The Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA!

The 2017 Spring Carnival in Monroe is celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year! Come for festive food, carnival rides, a car show, auto races, vendor booths, animal shows, beer & margarita garden, free entertainment, kids activities, and much more!

Have a great weekend!

