MEGAN WILDE

Megan Wilde is proudly an acolyte of Tina Turner, and it’s a beautiful thing. In the 1960’s Tina had more talent in her little fingernail than entire declining Western Empires. But Tina wasn’t a songwriter, and Megan Wilde is. She has more than just the music; she has these songs inside her.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 @ 11pm

