iZombie – “Dirt Nap Time”

May 10, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, iZombie, kstw

SHENAE GRIMES (“90210”) GUEST STARS — When Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve the murder of a very charming, but womanizing, preschool teacher, things get interesting when they bring his jealous girlfriend Piper (guest star Shenae Grimes) in for questioning. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is assigned a very interesting case. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) finds himself in a bad situation. Rahul Kohli also stars.  Michael Fields directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan (#307).  Original airdate: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 @ 9pm

