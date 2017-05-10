iZombie – “Dirt Nap Time”

SHENAE GRIMES (“90210”) GUEST STARS — When Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve the murder of a very charming, but womanizing, preschool teacher, things get interesting when they bring his jealous girlfriend Piper (guest star Shenae Grimes) in for questioning. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is assigned a very interesting case. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) finds himself in a bad situation. Rahul Kohli also stars. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan (#307). Original airdate: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 @ 9pm

