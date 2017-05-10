The Pulse of Seattle! 5/12-5/14

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

TRAIN RIDE on Saturday, May 13th & Sunday, May 14th in North Bend!

Take Mom to beautiful North Bend for a historic train ride through the Snoqualmie Valley. See the Snoqualmie River and stop at the Northwest Railway Museum. Moms ride free! Round trip is approximately 70 minutes.

MOTHER’S DAY 5K & HALF MARATHON RUN on Sunday, May 14th at Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland!

A fun and athletic way to celebrate fitness and Mother’s Day with events for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to the scenic half marathon (13.1 miles) run and walk, there is a 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk as well as free kids dashes for children 10 years old and under. Both half marathoners and 5K participants receive a high quality technical fabric shirt as part of their entry, and medals are awarded to all half marathon finishers. Lots of free snacks, refreshments, swag, and mimosas and beer for those 21 and over if so inclined complete the package. A great way to begin your Sunday morning!

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!